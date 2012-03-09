* Halts trial due to lack of efficacy
* Shares fall 62 pct aftermarket
March 9 Anthera Pharmaceuticals Inc
said it stopped a late-stage trial of its experimental
lead drug to treat a heart disease due to lack of
efficacy, sending its shares down 62 percent in aftermarket
trade.
Anthera, which develops drugs to treat cardiovascular and
autoimmune disorders, said it halted enrollment in the clinical
trial, known as VISTA-16, following recommendation by the
independent Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB).
"This is a very severe blow. Theoretically, they can do
another Phase 3 program once they see what went wrong in this
one. But, whether they'll have this opportunity is unknown,"
Wedbush Securities analyst Duane Nash told Reuters.
He expects the stock to lose half of its value on Monday.
The Hayward, California-based company was testing its drug,
varespladib methyl, in patients suffering from a heart condition
known as acute coronary syndrome (ACS), which includes symptoms
such as chest pain caused by reduced blood flow to the heart.
"Based on all the evidence we have seen regarding
varespladib and secretory phospholipase, and in light of
previous study results, we were surprised by the recommendation
from the DSMB," the company said in a statement.
The VISTA-16 trial was designed to prove the hypothesis that
reduction of inflammation, particularly following an ACS, leads
to improved outcomes in patients with cardiovascular disease.
Currently, the best practice to slow coronary
artery disease progression and reduce the risk of a subsequent
heart attack is directed at the treatment of individual
cardiovascular risk factors such as high cholesterol or
clotting.
Anthera, which went public in March 2010 ,
is currently testing two other drugs -- for lupus and acute
chest syndrome -- in separate mid-stage trials.
Shares of the company were trading down at $2.68 in extended
trade. They closed at $6.42 on Friday on the Nasdaq.