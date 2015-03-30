By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO, March 30
plans to begin collecting more detailed data on antibiotics used
on farms in a potential precursor to set targets for reduced use
of the drugs in animals.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is waiting for
approval of federal funding to add questions about antibiotics
to annual surveys of livestock producers as part of a bid to
determine the most-complete national usage estimates ever in
cattle, hogs and poultry, according to the agency.
The data drive comes amid increasing concerns among
researchers about the deadly problem of antibiotic resistance in
humans. An estimated 80 percent of all antibiotics used in the
United States are administered to livestock, not to people, but
existing government surveys collect limited information about
usage on farms.
The enhanced surveys are expected to ask producers which
livestock were given antibiotics and why, according to the
Animal Health Institute, which represents pharmaceutical
companies like Zoetis Inc and Elanco, the animal-health
division of Eli Lilly and Co. The responses could then
be used as a baseline to set targets for reduced use.
Consumer and environmental groups said a White House report
issued on Friday failed to sufficiently address animal
antibiotics and have called for objectives to cut usage.
"We do know how much antibiotics are sold for food animals
in total, but until we have information on which animals they
are used in and for what reasons, it is difficult to come up
with realistic and reasonable goals," said Gail Hansen, a senior
officer for Pew Charitable Trusts' antibiotic resistance
project, which works to prevent overuse of antibiotics in food
production.
A key component of USDA's plan, proposed in a report last
year, will be comparing antibiotic usage before and after the
implementation of U.S. guidelines for producers to voluntarily
phase out antibiotic use as a growth enhancer in livestock.
The comparison is important because environmental groups
like the Natural Resources Defense Council say producers and
veterinarians may cite disease prevention as a reason to
continue administering the same antibiotics after the guidelines
take effect at the end of next year.
The USDA "continues to strengthen its efforts" against
antibiotic resistance, a spokeswoman said.
Some restaurants and meat producers are not waiting for more
government action before moving away from antibiotics.
McDonald's Corp said U.S. restaurants will gradually
stop buying chicken raised with antibiotics vital to fighting
human infections.
(Additional reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; Editing
by Bernard Orr)