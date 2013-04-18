* Only seven new drugs for infections in the works
* Companies not keeping up with pace of drug resistance
By Julie Steenhuysen
CHICAGO, April 18 Only seven new drugs are in
development for the treatment of infections caused by an
especially nasty class of superbugs that include E. coli and
CRE, the so-called "nightmare bacteria" that the U.S. Centers
for Disease Control and Prevention raised alarms about last
month.
The data come from the latest report by the Infectious
Diseases Society of America, or IDSA, released on Thursday,
which has been tracking the rising number of bacteria that
resist even the most potent antibiotics.
"We're on the precipice of returning to the dark days before
antibiotics enabled safer surgery, chemotherapy and the care of
premature infants," said Dr. Helen Boucher, an infectious
diseases expert at Tufts Medical Center in Boston and a member
of IDSA's board, whose report was published online in Clinical
Infectious Diseases.
"Simply put, the antibiotic pipeline is on life support and
novel solutions are required to resuscitate it - now," IDSA
President Dr. David Relman said in a statement.
Boucher said health officials are losing ground because
companies are not developing drugs quickly enough to keep up
with the superbugs' ability to develop resistance, adding:
"We're all at risk."
Almost as soon as penicillin was introduced in the 1940s,
bacteria began to develop resistance to its effects, prompting
researchers to develop many new generations of antibiotics. But
their overuse and misuse have helped fuel the rise of
drug-resistant superbugs.
In the past month, public health officials in the United
States and Britain have sounded alarms about the growing threat.
On March 5 the CDC warned of the spread of
Carbapenem-Resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE), a class of what
CDC Director Thomas Frieden called "nightmare bacteria" that
kill up to half of patients who get bloodstream infections from
them.
A week later, Sally Davies, the chief medical officer for
England, said antibiotic resistance was a "catastrophic threat"
and called for global action to fill a drug "discovery void."
'ALARMINGLY LOW'
The latest report, a follow-up to a 2009 study, is based on
interviews with drug companies, published data, information
culled from websites and other sources. It focuses on new agents
to fight gram-negative superbugs, which the group said represent
the most "pressing clinical needs."
Gram-negative bacteria include E. coli, Salmonella, Shigella
and other species in the class known as Enterobacteriaceae
bacteria.
It suggests that companies have continued their retreat from
research and development of antibiotics.
"The number of antibacterial compounds in phase 2 or 3
development remains alarmingly low," Boucher and colleagues
wrote.
Unlike drugs for chronic diseases such as diabetes, which
are taken over many years, antibiotics are used for just a few
weeks, and efforts to control resistance have led doctors to
prescribe the drugs sparingly.
For the report, Boucher and colleagues focused on new oral
or intravenous antibiotics that had progressed to phase 2 or
phase 3 clinical trials.
They found a total of seven drugs in development and being
tested in people with drug-resistant, gram-negative infections.
"We know not all of those drugs will make it," Boucher said
in a telephone interview.
Of the seven, one company, Polymedix, filed for
Chapter 7 bankruptcy this month, and AstraZeneca, which
is making two of the drugs, last month said it would invest less
money in developing antibiotics.
The other companies include Merck, Cubist
Pharmaceuticals, GlaxoSmithKline and privately
held Achaogen Inc of South San Francisco, California.
The ISDA is pushing for new economic incentives for drug
companies, a clarification of U.S. regulations for antibiotic
approval, more funding for basic research, better
infection-prevention efforts and better data on the spread of
drug resistance and the use of antibiotics.