* 55,575 new ordinary shares issued by Antipodes Voyages assimilated with existing shares to be listed on Marche Libre market as of Jan. 16

* Shares issued at reference price of 9 euros per share, capital increased to 1,151,605 shares

* Reason for share issue is issue reserved of dedicated person