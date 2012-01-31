WASHINGTON Jan 30 Japan's Yazaki Corp,
which makes electrical components for cars, has agreed to plead
guilty and pay a fine of $470 million for conspiring to fix the
prices of parts sold to automakers in the United States, the
U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.
Yazaki's fine is the second-highest imposed on a company for
price-fixing, the Justice Department said. The biggest was $500
million paid by Switzerland's F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd in 1999
for conspiring to raise vitamin prices, the department said.
Denso Corp also agreed to plead guilty to
price-fixing and will pay a fine of $78 million, the department
said in a statement on a two-year probe.
Four Yazaki executives will plead guilty and serve prison
time ranging from 15 months to two years, the department said.
They are accused of conspiring to push up the prices of some
automotive electrical components -- such as wire harnesses used
in wiring and circuit boards -- and then monitoring prices to
ensure they stayed inflated.
"Our investigation is still active and ongoing," said Sharis
Pozen, acting assistant attorney general in charge of the
Department of Justice's Antitrust Division.
The price-fixing dates back at least until 2000 and
continued into 2010, the Justice Department said in the
complaint filed against Yazaki in a federal district court in
Detroit.
The Justice Department previously settled with Tokyo-based
Furukawa Electric Co, which agreed to plead guilty and
pay a $200 million fine for price-fixing in the same probe.
Yazaki is the 13th-largest global auto parts supplier, with
sales of about $12.5 billion in the 2010 business year. Denso is
the second-largest with about $32.9 billion in sales for the
year, according to rankings compiled by the industry trade
publication Automotive News.
"Criminal antitrust enforcement remains a top priority and
the Antitrust Division will continue to work with the FBI and
our law enforcement counterparts to root out this kind of
pernicious cartel conduct," said Pozen.
The cases against Yazaki and Denso were both filed in the
U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.
A Denso spokesman in Japan declined to comment on any other
ongoing probes. The company issued its own separate announcement
on the $78 million fine, which it said would be recorded as an
extraordinary loss for the October-December third quarter.
Denso, affiliated with Toyota Motor Corp, said its
chairman, president and some board members and executive
directors would voluntarily return 10-30 percent of their
compensation for three months starting in February.
Japan's Fair Trade Commission had also investigated Denso
and seven other major parts makers last year on suspicion of
price-fixing.
"With authorities cracking down on cartels worldwide, we
think price-fixing investigations should be seen as a near-term
risk factor," JP Morgan Securities analyst Kohei Takahashi wrote
in a report.
Denso's shares fell 2.2 percent to 2,265 yen on Tuesday,
underperforming a roughly unchanged Tokyo market. Yazaki is
unlisted.