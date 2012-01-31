WASHINGTON Jan 30 Japan's Yazaki Corp, which makes electrical components for cars, has agreed to plead guilty and pay a fine of $470 million for conspiring to fix the prices of parts sold to automakers in the United States, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday.

Yazaki's fine is the second-highest imposed on a company for price-fixing, the Justice Department said. The biggest was $500 million paid by Switzerland's F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd in 1999 for conspiring to raise vitamin prices, the department said.

Denso Corp also agreed to plead guilty to price-fixing and will pay a fine of $78 million, the department said in a statement on a two-year probe.

Four Yazaki executives will plead guilty and serve prison time ranging from 15 months to two years, the department said.

They are accused of conspiring to push up the prices of some automotive electrical components -- such as wire harnesses used in wiring and circuit boards -- and then monitoring prices to ensure they stayed inflated.

"Our investigation is still active and ongoing," said Sharis Pozen, acting assistant attorney general in charge of the Department of Justice's Antitrust Division.

The price-fixing dates back at least until 2000 and continued into 2010, the Justice Department said in the complaint filed against Yazaki in a federal district court in Detroit.

The Justice Department previously settled with Tokyo-based Furukawa Electric Co, which agreed to plead guilty and pay a $200 million fine for price-fixing in the same probe.

Yazaki is the 13th-largest global auto parts supplier, with sales of about $12.5 billion in the 2010 business year. Denso is the second-largest with about $32.9 billion in sales for the year, according to rankings compiled by the industry trade publication Automotive News.

"Criminal antitrust enforcement remains a top priority and the Antitrust Division will continue to work with the FBI and our law enforcement counterparts to root out this kind of pernicious cartel conduct," said Pozen.

The cases against Yazaki and Denso were both filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan.

A Denso spokesman in Japan declined to comment on any other ongoing probes. The company issued its own separate announcement on the $78 million fine, which it said would be recorded as an extraordinary loss for the October-December third quarter.

Denso, affiliated with Toyota Motor Corp, said its chairman, president and some board members and executive directors would voluntarily return 10-30 percent of their compensation for three months starting in February.

Japan's Fair Trade Commission had also investigated Denso and seven other major parts makers last year on suspicion of price-fixing.

"With authorities cracking down on cartels worldwide, we think price-fixing investigations should be seen as a near-term risk factor," JP Morgan Securities analyst Kohei Takahashi wrote in a report.

Denso's shares fell 2.2 percent to 2,265 yen on Tuesday, underperforming a roughly unchanged Tokyo market. Yazaki is unlisted.