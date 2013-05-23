Norway keeps crown purchases unchanged at NOK 850 mln per day
OSLO, May 31 Norway's central bank will keep its daily sale of foreign currency unchanged in June, it said on Wednesday.
May 23 * Many U.S. retailers file antitrust lawsuit against Visa Inc MasterCard
Inc over fees -- court filing * Retailers contend that debit and credit interchange fees are being set at
arbitrarily high level * Retailers say they opted out of antitrust settlement pending in Brooklyn, New
York federal court * Retailers seek compensatory and triple damages for alleged anticompetitive
conduct by Visa, MasterCard * Tjx cos, Kohl's Corp Target Corp Macy's Inc
Staples Inc J C Penney Co several other retailers included
as plaintiffs * Retailers file antitrust lawsuit in U.S. district court in Manhattan
* Says Q1 consolidated profit after income tax and non-controlling interests 10.076 mln eur, vs loss of 4.780 mln eur a year earlier