BEIJING May 23 U.S. companies are crying foul
over China's oversight of monopoly and pricing issues, as
antitrust enforcement threatens to further sour Sino-American
business ties already damaged by a row over cyber espionage.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, in a private letter sent last
month to Secretary of State John Kerry and Treasury Secretary
Jacob Lew, urged Washington to get tough with Beijing on its use
of anti-competition rules, noting that "concerns among U.S.
companies are intensifying."
Beijing's increasing use of its 6-year-old anti-monopoly law
(AML) and price competition rules to weigh-in on global mergers
and take action against foreign companies is set to further
stoke tensions after Washington this week indicted five Chinese
military officers with hacking U.S. companies to steal trade
secrets.
The Chamber urged U.S. officials to use annual bilateral
talks scheduled for July to "secure commitments from China" to
address the issue, noting that efforts to compel China had been
"insufficient."
"There is significant risk to the U.S. economy that U.S.
companies will increasingly be coerced into abandoning deals
that would be good for markets and consumers because AML
enforcement in China has no principled basis in competition law
or economics and is informed by China's industrial policy
goals," said the U.S. Chamber letter, a copy of which was
obtained by Reuters.
The U.S. State Department and U.S. Treasury Department
declined to comment. The U.S. Chamber of Commerce confirmed the
letter.
"PROMOTING INDUSTRIAL POLICIES"
In another sign of the deterioration in Sino-U.S. ties, the
official State Internet Information Office said on Thursday that
China will investigate providers of important IT products and
services to protect "national security" and "economic and social
development", the Xinhua news agency said. Products that don't
meet security requirements will be banned.
China has also prohibited central government offices from
using Microsoft Corp's latest Windows 8 operating
system over concerns the software exposes computers to the risk
of being controlled remotely, the Communist Party's People's
Daily newspaper said on Thursday.
"It has become increasingly clear that the Chinese
government has seized on using the AML to promote Chinese
producer welfare and to advance industrial policies that nurture
domestic enterprises, rather than the internationally accepted
norm of using competition law to protect consumer welfare and
competition," the U.S. Chamber's letter said.
Last year, China imposed conditions on Glencore's
$29 billion takeover of Anglo-Swiss miner Xstrata, citing
concerns the merged company would have too much power over the
copper market. A group led by China Minmetals Corp
last month bought Glencore's Las Bambas copper mine in Peru for
$5.85 billion.
HIGHLY POLITICAL GAME
Up to last year, China's Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM)
reviewed 740 merger proposals, blocking one - Coca-Cola's
bid to buy top juice maker Huiyuan - and imposing
conditions on 22 others, Shang Ming, MOFCOM's anti-monopoly
bureau director-general, told reporters in February.
"Antitrust can be a highly political game especially in
sectors seen as of strategic significance," said Mark Williams,
a law professor and antitrust expert at University of Melbourne.
"Beijing has come late to the game. Other countries have had
various forms of 'national interest' protection for years."
Separately, the National Development and Reform Commission
(NDRC), the Chinese government's main planning body, has used
the anti-monopoly law to target technology companies for
practices that could lead to what it calls "unreasonably" high
prices.
Xu Kunlin, director general of NDRC's price supervision and
anti-monopoly bureau, told Reuters the AML was instituted "to
protect market order and fair competition", along with consumer
welfare. "The NDRC gives equal treatment to all market
participants," Xu said. "Those who have been penalized include
state-owned enterprises, private companies, and foreign-owned
enterprises, and industry associations."
On Thursday, the NDRC suspended its investigation of
InterDigital Inc after the U.S. wireless technology
patent developer pledged to change its pricing structure.
The Delaware-based firm agreed to change its
licensing terms for Chinese manufacturers, in a move that may
save Chinese companies as much as 500 million yuan ($80.2
million).
Qualcomm Inc, the world's biggest cellphone chip
maker, is facing penalties that may exceed $1 billion in another
Chinese antitrust probe. The NDRC, which raided
Qualcomm's Beijing and Shanghai offices last year, said in
February it suspected the San Diego-based firm of overcharging
and abusing its market position.
On Friday, MOFCOM's Shang launched a spirited defence of his
organization's activities. "For a merger involving several
jurisdictions, or multiple jurisdictions, everybody doesn't see
the problem the same way," he told an antitrust conference in
Beijing.
"You can't say that if there's not a problem in another
jurisdiction, then there won't be a problem in China."
