ROME, July 23 The president of Italy's Antitrust
regulator said on Tuesday that the possible purchase by
state-backed fund Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) of Telecom
Italia's fixed-line network would have to be reviewed
for its effect on competition.
Because CDP already owns a share in Milan's fibre-optic
network, Metroweb, through an investment fund it controls,
buying the Telecom network could hamper competition, Antritrust
President Giovanni Pitruzzella said in Senate testimony.
"As far is governance is concerned, it is necessary to
consider... the effects of that investment must be analyzed in
light of CDP's presence in Metroweb," he said.
