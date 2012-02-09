* Justice Dept also expected to approve Nortel patent sale
* Likely to keep monitoring telecom patent litigation
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON, Feb 9 The U.S. Justice
Department will approve Google's $12.5 billion bid to
acquire Motorola Mobility Holdings Inc, according to
sources close to the antitrust review.
The department is also expected to approve an Apple-led
consortium's bid to acquire a group of patents from
bankrupt Canadian company Nortel Networks.
Both deals are expected to be cleared early next week.
Google, whose Android software is the top operating system
for Internet-enabled smart phones, announced in August it
planned to acquire phone-maker Motorola Mobility.
The deal will give Google one of the mobile phone industry's
largest patent libraries, as well as hardware manufacturing
operations that will allow Google to develop its own line of
smart phones.
The Apple-led consortium, which includes RIM,
Microsoft, EMC, Ericsson and Sony
, had agreed in July pay $4.5 billion for 6,000 patents
and patent applications that telecom-equipment maker Nortel had
put up for sale, including coveted 4G wireless technologies.
The companies joined forces to outbid Google for the
patents.
Google, the world's No. 1 search engine, has been under
increasing regulatory scrutiny. The U.S. Federal Trade
Commission and the European Union are both investigating
Google's business practices. The company faces accusations it
uses its clout in the search market to beat rivals as it moves
into related businesses.
The Justice Department will likely continue monitoring
patent litigation in the telecom space, according to the
sources.
The department of Justice, Google, and Apple did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.