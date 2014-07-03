July 3 Antofagasta Plc :
* Northern Minerals Investment (Jersey) Limited has
terminated, with immediate effect, its option to acquire an
additional 25% of Twin Metals Minnesota LLC (TMM)
* Following termination of option, Duluth Metals will
control management and development of twin metals project
* Duluth Metals does not exercise its buy-back right,
Antofagasta will continue to own 40 pct of TMM and Duluth Metals
will be required to repay bridge loan facility
* Is evaluating its options with respect to its continued 40
pct interest in TMM and its direct shareholding in Duluth Metals
