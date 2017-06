LONDON, MARCH 7 - LONDON, March 7 (Reuters) - Antofagasta PLC : * Resignation of chief executive officer * Marcelo Awad has advised the board of his resignation as chief executive officer of Antofagasta minerals s.a * Board has requested Mr. Jean-Paul Luksic to assume these responsibilities on an interim basis * Luksic to continue in his role as chairman of Antofagasta PLC * Believes results that these will be in line with market expectations