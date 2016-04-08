(Adds details, background)
SANTIAGO, April 8 Diego Hernandez will retire as
chief executive of Chilean copper firm Antofagasta Plc,
the company said on Friday, making way for his groomed
successor, Ivan Arriagada.
London-listed Antofagasta said the handover would take place
immediately, and that 67-year-old Hernandez would stay on as an
adviser to the board.
Arriagada was named chief executive of operating unit
Antofagasta Minerals in February 2015, at the same time as
Hernandez moved from that role to run the plc.
It was always intended that Arriagada would take over from
Hernandez once "specific targets" had been met, the company
said, and Antofagasta Minerals will not replace Arriagada in the
CEO role.
At a time of sliding metals prices, Antofagasta, like other
miners, has focussed on cutting costs, although last year it
also added to its Chilean assets with the $1 billion purchase of
a 50 percent stake in the Zaldivar mine.
"Our focus today is working to reduce our costs, improve our
efficiencies and protect our margins," Arriagada told Reuters in
an interview earlier this week.
The announcement comes at the end of the Cesco/CRU copper
conference, an annual meeting in Santiago attended by
representatives from across the global industry.
Hernandez is a well-known figure in the industry, a Chilean
copper veteran who was previously executive president of
state-run Codelco {COBRE.UL], the world's no 1 producer of the
base metal.
(Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien, Additional reporting by
Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernadette Baum)