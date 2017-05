April 1 Copper miner Antofagasta Plc said on Wednesday its Michilla, Antucoya and Centinela copper mines in northern Chile had resumed work after they were closed due to heavy rains last month.

The London-listed company said it was working to minimise the loss of production caused by the rains. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)