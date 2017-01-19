(Updates with confirmation from companies, adds comments, details)

SANTIAGO Jan 19 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta said on Thursday it would sell its 40 percent stake in the Alto Maipo hydroelectric power project to partner AES Gener, exiting the project entirely.

London-listed Antofagasta, controlled by Chile's wealthy Luksic family, signed up to Alto Maipo in 2013, seeking to secure power for its Los Pelambres mine. The rest is held by AES Gener, the Chilean arm of U.S. power group AES Corp .

Antofagasta said last year it was reconsidering its position after AES said the budget for the original $2 billion project could rise after construction difficulties.

"Los Pelambres and Antofagasta will exit entirely from ownership of a project that is not part of the group mining strategy," Antofagasta Chief Executive Ivan Arriagada said in a statement.

AES said on Thursday that costs had overrun by as much as 22 percent and that "the process of financial restructure was in its final stages."

As part of that restructure, AES will acquire the 40 percent Antofagasta stake. Austrian infrastructure firm Strabag will take a 7 percent stake, AES said. Financial terms were not disclosed.

Alto Maipo, located just outside the Chilean capital, Santiago, has been the object of protests by residents of the Maipo river valley who say the project will cut off lake water that flows to the Maipo river, affecting the water supply, farming and tourism.

Antofagasta had lost patience with the issues linked to Alto Maipo, at the same time as other projects emerged to supply Los Pelambres, local newspaper La Segunda reported earlier on Thursday.

Shares in AES Gener closed down 4.8 percent.