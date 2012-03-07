* Chairman Jean-Paul Luksic to take role on temporary basis
LONDON, March 7 Marcelo Awad, the veteran
boss of Chilean copper miner Antofagasta Plc, resigned
on Wednesday, surprising investors with his abrupt departure a
week before the company is due to publish full-year earnings.
Awad, who has been chief executive for eight of his 16 years
at the company, has been replaced on a temporary basis by
Chairman Jean-Paul Luksic, whose family controls the miner.
Antofagasta gave no reason for Awad's departure. It said
full-year results would be in line with market expectations and
it would stick with its current growth strategy.
"I think it's a bit of a surprise and more so that it's with
immediate effect, given that there was no expectation that he
was thinking of leaving the company -- so I think they'll be
probably some negative speculation surrounding that," Panmure
Gordon analyst Gavin Wood said.
"Obviously the board has realised that and made some comment
about the results due next week ... so I think concerns will be
around the development of their growth projects."
Antofagasta topped its production target for 2011 but was
dogged last year by slower-than-expected progress at its
flagship expansion project, Esperanza, and rising costs
elsewhere. It expects the pace of output growth to slow in 2012
to more than 9 percent, down from 23 percent.
Analysts pointed to a potential disagreement over a strategy
that has been conservative, sticking to core Chilean projects,
with few exceptions like Pakistan, where Antofagasta partnered
with Barrick Gold to develop the Reko Diq mine. That
project is currently in international arbitration after a mining
lease was denied.
"It hasn't seized the opportunities presented by a drop in
commodities, despite its very comfortable coffers. The extreme
opposite of this has been its participation in a project in
Pakistan in the last few years," Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, senior
analyst in LarrainVial's research department in Santiago.
"Antofagasta has been slow in involving itself in the gap
between its conservative extreme -- investing in Chile-- and
pushing forward a project in a risky region."
Major copper producers including Freeport McMoRan
and Rio Tinto have pushed into new and often riskier
regions, from Indonesia and Congo to Mongolia, hoping to boost
volumes and compensate for falling ore grades elsewhere.
Shares in Antofagasta, which trade at a premium to the
sector in part due to a generous dividend yield, were down 1.9
percent at 1,214 pence at 1444 GMT, underperforming a 0.7
percent rise in the sector.