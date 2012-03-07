* Chairman Jean-Paul Luksic to take role on temporary basis

* Expects to meet market expectations for full year

* To publish 2011 earnings on March 13

* Shares down 1.9 pct, underperform sector

LONDON, March 7 Marcelo Awad, the veteran boss of Chilean copper miner Antofagasta Plc, resigned on Wednesday, surprising investors with his abrupt departure a week before the company is due to publish full-year earnings.

Awad, who has been chief executive for eight of his 16 years at the company, has been replaced on a temporary basis by Chairman Jean-Paul Luksic, whose family controls the miner.

Antofagasta gave no reason for Awad's departure. It said full-year results would be in line with market expectations and it would stick with its current growth strategy.

"I think it's a bit of a surprise and more so that it's with immediate effect, given that there was no expectation that he was thinking of leaving the company -- so I think they'll be probably some negative speculation surrounding that," Panmure Gordon analyst Gavin Wood said.

"Obviously the board has realised that and made some comment about the results due next week ... so I think concerns will be around the development of their growth projects."

Antofagasta topped its production target for 2011 but was dogged last year by slower-than-expected progress at its flagship expansion project, Esperanza, and rising costs elsewhere. It expects the pace of output growth to slow in 2012 to more than 9 percent, down from 23 percent.

Analysts pointed to a potential disagreement over a strategy that has been conservative, sticking to core Chilean projects, with few exceptions like Pakistan, where Antofagasta partnered with Barrick Gold to develop the Reko Diq mine. That project is currently in international arbitration after a mining lease was denied.

"It hasn't seized the opportunities presented by a drop in commodities, despite its very comfortable coffers. The extreme opposite of this has been its participation in a project in Pakistan in the last few years," Jose Pedro Fuenzalida, senior analyst in LarrainVial's research department in Santiago.

"Antofagasta has been slow in involving itself in the gap between its conservative extreme -- investing in Chile-- and pushing forward a project in a risky region."

Major copper producers including Freeport McMoRan and Rio Tinto have pushed into new and often riskier regions, from Indonesia and Congo to Mongolia, hoping to boost volumes and compensate for falling ore grades elsewhere.

Shares in Antofagasta, which trade at a premium to the sector in part due to a generous dividend yield, were down 1.9 percent at 1,214 pence at 1444 GMT, underperforming a 0.7 percent rise in the sector.