* To develop project in partnership with Japan's Marubeni
* Marubeni to take 30 percent stake
* Will lift group's copper output to 800,000 tonnes by 2015
LONDON, Dec 14 Chilean miner Antofagasta
has approved the development of its $1.3 billion
Antucoya copper project, and sold a 30 percent stake to Japanese
trading house and long-time partner Marubeni to help
shoulder the burden of rising costs.
Marubeni, one of several Japanese trading houses vying for
supplies of physical copper in Chile, will pay $350 million for
its stake and commit to funding its pro rata share of
construction and development costs as the project evolves.
The trader is Antofagasta's partner on other operations such
as its main Los Pelambres mine and flagship greenfield mine
Esperanza.
Antucoya, a copper oxide deposit 45km east of Antofagasta's
Michilla mine, is expected to produce an average of 80,000
tonnes of copper cathodes a year, and is part of a project
pipeline that totals some $20 billion to the end of the decade.
"Antucoya represents another important step in the growth of
the group, and should lift total group production to around
800,000 tonnes of copper by 2015," Marcelo Awad, Chief
Executive Officer of Antofagasta Minerals, said in a statement.
"Despite recent volatility in commodity markets, we remain
confident about the long-term fundamentals of copper."
Already set to cost more than expected, Antucoya has been
cited by the company as an example of the escalating costs, from
labour to power, that have plagued the mining industry across
commodities and geographies.
It is the same size and uses the same technology as
Antofagasta's producing El Tesoro mine -- constructed a decade
ago -- and is also in the Atacama region, but will cost more
than a billion dollars extra to build.