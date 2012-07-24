* Diego Hernandez to take top job on Aug. 1
By Clara Ferreira-Marques and Alexandra Ulmer
LONDON/SANTIAGO, July 24 Chilean copper miner
Antofagasta Minerals has appointed Diego Hernandez, the
former head of state miner Codelco, as its new chief
executive, scooping up one of the biggest names in copper as it
battles operational challenges.
London-listed Antofagasta has seen output dented by troubles
at its flagship Esperanza mine, and with several growth projects
in the pipeline, analysts welcomed the arrival of an industry
heavyweight who has helped Codelco face its own production
challenges.
The miner's shares closed 1.75 percent higher on Tuesday,
outperforming a 0.6 percent dip in the UK mining sector.
The miner has also appointed Nelson Pizarro, 71, a
well-respected but lower profile veteran currently with Lumina
Copper, as an independent, non-executive director.
Pizarro, another former Codelco executive who ran Andina and
Chuquicamata for the mining giant, has also worked for
Antofagasta in the past, overseeing the construction and
start-up of the key Los Pelambres mine, now core to its
portfolio.
"This is a big score for Antofagasta Minerals," said Gustavo
Lagos, a professor at Universidad Catolica's Mining Center in
Santiago. "They now have the two most reputed professionals in
Chilean mining."
Antofagasta surprised the market in March with the abrupt
departure of long-serving chief executive Marcelo Awad.
Analysts speculated at the time the departure was related to
Esperanza's troubled ramp-up, but the company attributed the
change to a shift to a new generation of growth projects that
required new leadership.
Hernandez has been rumoured to be a contender for the top
job at Antofagasta since the former BHP Billiton
executive stepped down from his position at Codelco, the world's
largest copper producer, in May, after two years at the helm.
That departure, as the copper producer seeks to end a bitter
contract dispute with miner Anglo American, was blamed
on differences between Hernandez and Codelco's board. A hands-on
executive, Hernandez was irked by what he deemed excessive
interference.
Antofagasta said Hernandez, 63, would start on Aug. 1,
taking over from Chairman Jean-Paul Luksic who has held the
chief executive role in the interim.
"(It's) good to have finished the uncertainty period," a
high-placed source at Antofagasta told Reuters, adding that
Hernandez appeared "committed to his team, aggressive (and the)
Codelco guys only speak good things about him".
EXECUTION
Hernandez will be taking the helm of Antofagasta as it
pushes ahead with major growth projects starting with Antucoya,
set to start production in the second half of 2014, against a
background of soaring costs.
Analysts said the execution of Antucoya in particular would
be crucial for the group.
"The biggest thing the company needs to focus on is ensuring
that when it commits to a project, it has fully assessed all the
engineering requirements, the process requirements - so it
doesn't get blindsided by the problems that bedevilled it at
Esperanza," analyst Peter Mallin-Jones at Canaccord said.
"But he is coming on at the very beginning stages for the
next wave of projects - Antucoya, Telegrafo, Caracoles .... It
is a very positive move for Antofagasta."
Hernandez, formerly head of base metals at BHP, was named
copper man of the year for 2010 by the Copper Club and is widely
respected in the industry as a capable manager with strong
technical know-how.
He took over as Codelco's CEO in 2010, seeking to boost the
state miner's efficiency and buoy production in its tired mines.
Heads of Codelco, which produces around 11 percent of world
copper, usually stay on for four years, the length of a
presidential term in Chile.
Hernandez has also run Escondida and Collahuasi, two of the
world's largest copper mines, and has worked with Brazil's Vale
in non ferrous metals.
"I think Diego Hernandez must have asked for some sort of
guarantee of autonomy to run the company, because we saw what
happened in Codelco," said Lagos. "Diego is not someone who is
going to be going up to the 21st floor (where Luksic has his
office) every day."