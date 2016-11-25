BRIEF-Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources
* Twitter's media boss, Ross Hoffman, is leaving the company- Recode, citing sources Source http://bit.ly/2q4GJ1f
SANTIAGO Nov 25 Antofagasta Minerals has sold its Michilla copper mine in Chile for $52 million to the local Haldeman Mining Company, it said in a press release on Friday.
Michilla, which stopped operations at the end of 2015, produced 29,400 tonnes of copper in its last year of operation. Haldeman is controlled by Chile's Solari families, who are also major shareholders in Latin American retail giant Falabella . (Reporting by Gram Slattery; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says we will always defend Bombardier and the Canadian aerospace industry For story: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Leah Schnurr)