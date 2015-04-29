* Maintains cost guidance for the year
* Antucoya project on track
* Shares fall 3 pct in early trading
(Adds context, analyst comment, shares)
By Silvia Antonioli
LONDON, April 29 Torrential downpours in a
desert region of northern Chile and environmental protests cut
Chilean copper miner Antofagasta 's first-quarter output
and forced it to revise downwards its annual production
forecast.
The London-listed company had to suspend operations at its
Centinela, Michilla and Antucoya operations in March due to
unusually heavy rains in the Atacama desert, while protests by a
local community concerned about the shortage of water in the
region blocked access to its Los Pelambres mine, denting
production earlier this year.
Antofagasta, controlled by Chile's Luksic family, said on
Wednesday that production for the year would be around 15,000
tonnes lower that its previous forecast of 710,000 tonnes, but
maintained its annual net cash cost forecast of around $1.40 per
pound. It produced 146,400 tonnes of copper in the quarter, down
13.6 percent from a year earlier and below analysts' forecasts.
"Clearly we wanted to know what the disruption was going to
be from the rains up in the North. It's a bit weird that they
maintained cost guidance even though they have dropped volume
guidance," said Liberum Capital analyst Ben Davis. "It might be
a bit of a struggle to reach that but the (weaker) Chilean peso
might help them."
Other large copper operations, including some owned by world
No. 1 copper miner Codelco and mining giant Anglo
American, were also affected by rains or snow in the
north of Chile earlier this year.
Shares in Antofagasta, a pure copper player, have
traditionally traded at a premium to its peers, mostly because
of generous payments to shareholders and a solid balance sheet.
But a gloomier outlook for copper and less cash on the
balance sheet have reduced the prospect of hefty dividend
payouts in the near term and have de-rated the stock against its
rivals in the last year.
Antofagasta said construction of its Antucoya project was on
track to be completed in the second quarter of 2015 and in full
production by the start of 2016.
The mining company, which like others in the sector faces
falling ore grades and weak prices, is focusing on its $1.9
billion Antucoya greenfield project and other brownfield
expansions to cope with a fall in production due to aging mines
and declining copper grades.
Shares in Antofagasta were down 3 percent by 0830 GMT, the
biggest fall on the UK's benchmark FTSE-100 index.
(Editing by Louise Heavens and Mark Potter)