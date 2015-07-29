LONDON, July 29 Chilean miner Antofagasta cut is annual copper output forecast on Wednesday due to a delay in the start up of its Antucoya project, as it posted a double-digit percentage decline in its half-year copper production.

The London-listed miner, which has been hurt by a steep fall in prices, declining ore grades, unfavourable weather and environmental protests, produced 303,400 tonnes of copper in the first half, down 12.9 percent from the same period a year earlier and below analysts' forecasts.

It cut its full-year copper production guidance to 665,000 tonnes from 695,000 tonnes due to the delayed commissioning and subsequent ramp-up of its Antucoya project. (Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mark Potter)