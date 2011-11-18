LONDON Nov 18 Tethyan Copper, a joint
venture between Chile's Antofagasta and Barrick Gold
, said a "summary decision" by a Pakistan region to
reject a mining lease application for its Reko Diq project
breached local rules and Pakistani law.
Pakistan's Baluchistan province rejected the application
earlier this week, raising questions over the future of the Reko
Diq copper-gold project.
Tethyan warned in a statement on Friday that a refusal
without discussion compromised its "preferred route of
resolution by negotiation".
"The Licensing Authority's summary refusal to grant the
Mining Licence to which TCC (Tethyan) is entitled breaches not
only the Baluchistan Mineral Rules (2002), but also TCC's rights
under the Chagai Hills Exploration Joint Venture Agreement
(CHEJVA) and Pakistani law," Tethyan said.
Tethyan Copper last month filed a "notice of dispute" with
the province after local officials refused to meet the company's
executives or extend a deadline for a response to objections
raised over the lease.
(Reporting by Clara Ferreira-Marques)