LONDON May 1 Chilean mining group Antofagasta posted an almost 13 percent rise in first quarter copper production, marginally ahead of analyst forecasts, and kept a lid on costs, sending its shares up more than 4 percent on Wednesday.

Soaring costs have hampered miners, while metal prices have cooled, but Antofagasta said gross cash costs in the first quarter came in at just under 172 cents per pound - virtually flat on the fourth quarter of last year - as it cut costs at its El Tesoro and Los Pelambres mines.

"Overall, it appears that Antofagasta has delivered a strong quarter despite headwinds," Nomura analysts said in a note.

At 0800 GMT, shares in FTSE-100 listed Antofagasta were up 3.7 percent at 930.5 pence, off earlier highs but outperforming a 1.5 percent rise in the broader UK mining sector.

The miner produced 183,800 tonnes of copper in the first quarter, down from the fourth quarter but up almost 13 percent on the same period a year ago as production increased at its flagship Esperanza mine.

Esperanza's troubled ramp-up has hampered Antofagasta's output, but the mine - targeting an increase to its design capacity of 97,000 tonnes a day - hit 91,400 tonnes a day in the first quarter, up from 89,200 tonnes in the last three months.

Antofagasta said it was on track to meet its full-year copper output target of some 700,000 tonnes, broadly in line with 2012 levels.

Gold production in the quarter totalled 86,200 ounces, again above expectations, though marginally below the 86,400 ounces produced in the last three months of 2012.