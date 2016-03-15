Pests and pathogens could cost agriculture billions: report
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
LONDON, March 15 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta will continue cash payouts to investors of at least 35 percent of earnings this year despite an expected weak copper price, its chief executive said on Tuesday.
"We will maintain our stated dividend policy (in 2016), which is to pay a minimum of 35 percent of full year earnings," CEO Diego Hernández told a conference call.
The company said on Tuesday it had cancelled its final dividend since its interim dividend already met the 35-percent target.
Hernández also said he did not expect the current upturn in copper prices to last since it was based on speculators pushing prices up instead of an improvement in supply-demand fundamentals.
"We do not expect to see a sustained price recovery until late 2017," he added. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Mark Potter)
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
May 18 James Hardie Industries Plc, the world's top fiber cement building materials maker, reported a 13 percent rise in full-year net profit on Thursday as a reduction in compensation payouts for asbestos diseases boosted the bottom line.