Pests and pathogens could cost agriculture billions: report
LONDON, May 18 The spread of pests and pathogens that damage plant life could cost global agriculture $540 billion a year, according to a report published on Thursday.
LONDON, March 15 Chilean copper miner Antofagasta cancelled its final dividend on Tuesday as it posted a 58 percent fall in annual core profit, hit by a rout in the price of the metal.
The miner said a statement that the board was not recommending a final dividend since the interim dividend of 3.1 cents had met its 35-percent payout target.
It reported first-half core profit from continuing operations, or earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA), dropped to $890.7 million in 2015. (Reporting by Eric Onstad; Editing by Mark Potter)
May 18 James Hardie Industries Plc, the world's top fiber cement building materials maker, reported a 13 percent rise in full-year net profit on Thursday as a reduction in compensation payouts for asbestos diseases boosted the bottom line.