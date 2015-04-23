SANTIAGO, April 23 Chilean miner Antofagasta Plc said it had agreed to sell its water utility business Aguas de Antofagasta (Adasa) for $965 milion to Colombia's Empresas Publicas de Medellin.

Adasa supplies drinking water and water treatment services to 162,000 clients in northern Chile, including the mining-centred towns of Antofagasta and Calama, the London-listed company said in a statement on Thursday.

"This will allow us to focus our efforts and investments on new mining projects, especially in the Antofagasta region," said chief executive Diego Hernandez.

Colombia's EPM is a utilities firm with businesses throughout central and south America.

