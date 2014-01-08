JAKARTA Jan 8 Indonesia's PT Visi Media Asia , controlled by the Bakrie Group, aims to sell 15 percent stake of its television asset through an initial public offering (IPO) by the end of this quarter, an underwriter said on Wednesday.

Ciptadana Sekuritas and Sinarmas Sekuritas will be the underwriters for the IPO.

"The IPO listing is planned in March," Ferry Budiman Tanja, a director at Ciptadana Securities, told reporters.

Visi Media will sell stakes in PT Intermedia Capital, which owns free-to-air television station ANTV.

"ANTV contributions to Visi Media is around 50 percent," said CEO Visi Media, Erick Thohir, adding that the proceeds will be used for business expansion. The pricing has yet to be announced.

In September last year, Indonesia's biggest media conglomerate, MNC Group, called off its planned acquisition of ANTV, citing concerns about the television station's valuation.

(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Andjarsari Paramaditha; Editing by Matt Driskill)