JAKARTA Jan 8 Indonesia's PT Visi Media Asia
, controlled by the Bakrie Group, aims to sell 15
percent stake of its television asset through an initial public
offering (IPO) by the end of this quarter, an underwriter said
on Wednesday.
Ciptadana Sekuritas and Sinarmas Sekuritas will be the
underwriters for the IPO.
"The IPO listing is planned in March," Ferry Budiman Tanja,
a director at Ciptadana Securities, told reporters.
Visi Media will sell stakes in PT Intermedia Capital, which
owns free-to-air television station ANTV.
"ANTV contributions to Visi Media is around 50 percent,"
said CEO Visi Media, Erick Thohir, adding that the proceeds will
be used for business expansion. The pricing has yet to be
announced.
In September last year, Indonesia's biggest media
conglomerate, MNC Group, called off its planned
acquisition of ANTV, citing concerns about the television
station's valuation.
(Reporting by Fathiya Dahrul; Writing by Andjarsari
Paramaditha; Editing by Matt Driskill)