Oct 8 Global specialty insurance group ANV named Sanjay Vara head of consumer products for ANV Syndicate 5820 as it continues to make investments in its core consumer products business.

Vara will be responsible for the development of ANV's warranty portfolio and will pursue global market opportunities, the company said.

He joins the company from Lloyd & Partners Ltd, where he was partner. He also worked as managing director, Asia Pacific Warranty, at AmTrust Europe.

ANV also hired Colin Parker as underwriter responsible for the consumer products portfolio. He joins from Assurant Solutions. (Reporting By Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bangalore)