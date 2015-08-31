HELSINKI Aug 31 Finland's largest telecoms operator Elisa said on Monday that it opposed plans by its takeover target Anvia to go public and still aimed to increase its stake in its smaller rival.

Elisa acquired a 26 percent stake in Anvia, the country's fourth-biggest operator, last year and later launched a tender offer for the rest of the company's shares, but Anvia's owners considered the 2,000 euro per share offer too low. Elisa now owns about a third of Anvia, making it the biggest shareholder.

Anvia said last week that it plans to list its shares, saying such a move was important "for the development of the company and for the benefit of the shareholders."

Elisa's chief financial officer, Jari Kinnunen, told Reuters that it was not a good time for Anvia to list.

"Anvia's profitability has weakened and there's an ongoing legal process concerning the number of shares," he said.

"Both challenges are having a negative impact on Anvia's share price. But we still aim at increasing our ownership. We believe it would be beneficial to combine Anvia's client base with Elisa's expertise in digital services."

Analysts saw Anvia's announcement that it plans to list as a way to push up its share price, and said Elisa could increase its offer before Anvia's listing goes ahead.

"This is a battle between Anvia and Elisa about the right price. Anvia shareholders believe Elisa should pay about 20 percent more than what they have offered," said Jari Honko, an analyst at equity research firm Inderes.

Anvia, which operates in western Finland, generated sales of 106 million euros last year, compared to Elisa's revenue of 1.5 billion euros. (Reporting By Anna Ercanbrack; Editing by Jussi Rosendahl and Susan Fenton)