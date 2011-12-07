(Corrects third to second in headline and paragraph 1)

* Talks to resolve Congo dispute continue

* Anvil shares trade 12% below offer on deal doubts

SYDNEY, Dec 7 Chinese group Minmetals Resources extended its $1.3 billion takeover offer for Africa-focused Anvil Mining to Jan. 11, 2012, its second extension as it needs more time to resolve a dispute over contracts with Congo.

The offer of C$8.00 a share for Anvil, which is 39 percent owned by commodities trader Trafigura, had been due to close on Dec. 9, 2011.

Congo's state-owned mining body, Gecamines, under pressure to raise cash, has indicated it believes the Minmetals deal announced in September triggers a review of the lease for Kinsevere, Anvil's flagship investment, and Mutoshi, a copper-cobalt project.

Talks with Gecamines are continuing, a source said, but have been hampered by uncertainty over the outcome of the Democratic Republic of Congo's presidential election, with the opposition threatening to reject the result.

Anvil's Toronto-listed shares last traded at C$7.06, 12 percent below Minmetals' offer, reflecting uncertainty over whether the deal will go ahead.

