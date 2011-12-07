(Corrects third to second in headline and paragraph 1)
* Talks to resolve Congo dispute continue
* Anvil shares trade 12% below offer on deal doubts
SYDNEY, Dec 7 Chinese group Minmetals
Resources extended its $1.3 billion takeover offer for
Africa-focused Anvil Mining to Jan. 11, 2012, its
second extension as it needs more time to resolve a dispute over
contracts with Congo.
The offer of C$8.00 a share for Anvil, which is 39 percent
owned by commodities trader Trafigura, had been due to close on
Dec. 9, 2011.
Congo's state-owned mining body, Gecamines, under pressure
to raise cash, has indicated it believes the Minmetals deal
announced in September triggers a review of the lease for
Kinsevere, Anvil's flagship investment, and Mutoshi, a
copper-cobalt project.
Talks with Gecamines are continuing, a source said, but have
been hampered by uncertainty over the outcome of the Democratic
Republic of Congo's presidential election, with the opposition
threatening to reject the result.
Anvil's Toronto-listed shares last traded at
C$7.06, 12 percent below Minmetals' offer, reflecting
uncertainty over whether the deal will go ahead.
(Reporting by Sonali Paul; Editing by James Regan)