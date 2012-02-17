* Wins 90% acceptances
* First expansion out of Australia, Laos
* Looks for more $1 bln-$7 bln acquisitions
By Sonali Paul
MELBOURNE/HONG KONG, Feb 17 China's
Minmetals Resources sealed a C$1.3 billion ($1.3
billion) bid for Africa-focused copper miner Anvil Mining
on Friday, and said it was on the lookout for copper,
zinc and nickel acquisitions for up to $7 billion.
Hong Kong-listed Minmetals (MMR), a unit of China's biggest
metals trader, wanted Anvil for its Kinsevere copper project in
the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), which is expected to
produce 60,000 tonnes of copper cathode a year.
"Anvil is the first step in the expansion of MMR's global
footprint," its Melbourne-based chief executive, Andrew
Michelmore, said.
Minmetals has been looking to expand beyond its holdings in
Australia and Laos and last year missed out on its first
attempt, a $6.6 billion bid for Canadian miner Equinox Minerals,
when it was trumped by Barrick Gold.
Both Equinox and Anvil have mines in central Africa's rich
copper belt, where several other mines are being developed by
companies like Tiger Resources and China's Jinchuan
Group, which recently took over South Africa's Metorex.
Michelmore said Minmetals, which has said it wants to grow
its assets by three to five times, would be interested in other
assets in the African copper belt, which stretches from Angola
to Zambia.
"We bid for Equinox, now we've got Anvil, so we're
interested in that part of the world," he said. "We like that
prospectivity."
The company, which is 72 percent owned by China's
state-owned Minmetals group, would continue looking for copper,
zinc and nickel sulphide assets in Africa, North and South
America, parts of Asia and Australia, he said.
"We're always looking," Michelmore told Reuters in an
interview.
He said the company would target assets in varying stages
from exploration projects to mines near completion, with more
multibillion dollar deals possible.
"For something close to production in construction phase
it's that $1-$7 billion range," he said, when asked how much
Minmetals could spend on further acquitions.
The biggest hurdle to the Anvil takeover was cleared last
week, when Minmetals secured an agreement with DRC's state-owned
mining body Gecamines confirming that Anvil's title to the
Kinsevere project and the Mutoshi copper and cobalt project were
valid and in good standing.
Gecamines had almost scuppered the deal, first announced
last September, when it flagged that the takeover would trigger
a review of the leases to the two projects.
Minmetals' C$8 a share offer closed on Thursday, securing 90
percent acceptances and the company said it would move to take
over the remaining shares compulsorily, as allowed under
Canadian and Australian rules.
Anvil's shares last traded at C$7.95, indicating investors
had expected the deal to go ahead.
Anvil has effectively been up for sale since last August,
when its biggest shareholder, commodities trader Trafigura
, said it wanted to sell its 39 percent stake.
China accounts for nearly 40 percent of global copper
consumption and its demand for the industrial metal, used in
everything from power lines to plumbing, is expected to rise 6-7
percent this year.
Michelmore, who has strong ties with Jinchuan from his days
working for Australia's WMC Resources, said Minmetals would be
willing to consider working with Jinchuan on mine developments.
Minmetal shares were trading up 1.2 percent in afternoon
trade, in a broader market up 0.7 percent.