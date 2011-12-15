* ANZ says made reasonable start to 2012 financial year
* High cost of funding hurting margins
* Says Asia focus should pay off
(Adds detail, shares)
SYDNEY, Dec 16 Australian and New Zealand
Banking Group said it had made a reasonable start to
the 2012 financial year, though it joined rivals by warning that
high funding costs were putting pressure on margins.
Chief Executive Mike Smith told the annual meeting of
Australia's fourth-largest bank that bank funding costs were
increasingly disconnected from the central bank's cash rate and
lenders should be free from criticism in setting interest rates.
Australia's biggest four banks, which raise $100 billion
primarily from Europe and United States to bridge the gap
between loans and deposits, have hinted they may not continue
cutting rates at the same pace as the central bank as global
funding costs rise.
Australian politicians have piled pressure on lenders to pass
on interest rate cuts in full, but banks argue the central bank
rate influences only a fifth of their funding costs.
ANZ last week made the first step to disassociate itself
from the central bank rates by announcing it would look at rates
on the second Friday of each month compared with the central
bank's review on the first Tuesday.
"I accept that having made this decision, we now have a
significant task ahead to explain the complex world in which we
operate in ways our customers and the public understand and
most importantly that they can accept," he said on Friday.
Interest rates are the subject of passionate debates in a
country with one of the highest levels of home-ownership in the
world.
Last week, the big banks took two days to respond to the
central bank's rate cut, drawing flak from politicians, local
media and customers with almost all drawing reference to the
banks' record profits.
While it is true that the performance of Australian banks is
strong, the comparison is against a chronically weakened banking
system in the United States and Europe, Smith said.
Australia's top four banks have racked up a record $25
billion in combined profits this year, but now face challenges
from surging funding costs and demand for home loans at a more
than three-decade low.
Smith said the core businesses of the bank that span
mortgages, corporate lending, wealth management were performing
well though higher funding costs thanks to the euro-zone crisis
was taking its toll on margins.
Funding costs have shot up by at least 30 basis points in
recent months.
The bank hopes to offset this by tightening costs and
raising productivity, he said adding the bank hopes to gain from
its focus on Asia.
ANZ is trying to model itself on HSBC by turning a
regional Asian lender and targets to double earnings from Asia
to up to 30 percent by 2017.
Shares in ANZ added 0.5 percent, matching the broader market
.
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Lincoln Feast)