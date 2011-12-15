SYDNEY Dec 16 Australian and New Zealand
Banking Group said on Friday it had made a reasonable
start to the 2012 financial year, though it joined rivals by
warning that high funding costs were putting pressure on
margins.
Mike Smith, chief Executive of Australia's fourth-largest
bank, said bank funding cost were increasingly disconnected from
the central bank's cash rate and lenders should be free from
criticism in setting rates.
Australia's biggest four banks, which raise $100 billion
primarily from Europe and United States to bridge the gap
between loans and deposits, have hinted they may not continue
cutting rates at the same pace as the central bank as global
funding costs rise.
Australian politicians have piled pressure on lenders to pass
on interest rate cuts in full, but banks argue the central bank
rate influences only a fifth of their funding cost.
