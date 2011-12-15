SYDNEY Dec 16 Australian and New Zealand Banking Group said on Friday it had made a reasonable start to the 2012 financial year, though it joined rivals by warning that high funding costs were putting pressure on margins.

Mike Smith, chief Executive of Australia's fourth-largest bank, said bank funding cost were increasingly disconnected from the central bank's cash rate and lenders should be free from criticism in setting rates.

Australia's biggest four banks, which raise $100 billion primarily from Europe and United States to bridge the gap between loans and deposits, have hinted they may not continue cutting rates at the same pace as the central bank as global funding costs rise. Australian politicians have piled pressure on lenders to pass on interest rate cuts in full, but banks argue the central bank rate influences only a fifth of their funding cost. (Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing by Ed Davies)