SYDNEY Aug 19 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group said Andrew Geczy from Lloyds Banking Group will become chief executive of its international and institutional banking division, a key position as ANZ seeks to bolster growth in Asia and other regions.

He will replace Alex Thursby who left to become chief executive of the National Bank of Abu Dhabi. The departure, announced in April, surprised ANZ insiders and was considered a blow to the bank's ambitions.

Geczy, who has 25 years experience in wholesale banking, markets and asset management, was previously chief executive of Lloyds' wholesale banking and markets division. Prior to Lloyds, he was founder of the asset management firm Manresa Partners and before that he held a number of leadership roles at Citigroup .

ANZ is seeking to position itself as a pan-Asian player like HSBC Holdings Plc and Standard Chartered Plc, aiming to bring in between 25 and 30 percent of earnings from Asia-Pacific, Europe and America by 2017, up from around 21 percent in the 2012 financial year.

Geczy, who will be based in Melbourne, is due to begin his new job on Sept. 16.