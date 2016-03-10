SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, March 10 Australia and New
Zealand Banking Group has exited the emerging corporate
(SME) business in five Asian countries and cut around 100 jobs,
a bank spokesman said.
It exited from the unit that lends to smaller businesses in
Singapore, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia and Taiwan, the
Melbourne-based spokesman told Reuters, after sources said ANZ
was winding down its SME business in Asia.
Australia's major banks are scrambling to improve
shareholder returns and profits amid slowing revenue growth and
stricter regulatory capital rules.
