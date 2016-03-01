SYDNEY, March 1 ANZ Banking Group has
poached Google's Australia MD Maile Carnegie to the
newly created position of digital banking chief, as the
country's No.4 lender pushes into technology amid slowing
revenues and stifling competition.
Carnegie, who starts in her new role in July, will lead the
bank's digital push including "strategic relationships" with the
financial technology sector, ANZ said in a statement on Tuesday.
Australian banks are beefing up their fintech operations in
response to growing competition from smaller digital rivals.
According to estimates from KPMG, over a quarter of current
banking industry revenue, or about A$27 billion ($19.21
billion), was at risk from "digital disruptors".
"Maile's appointment recognises that digital is central to
driving revenue growth and to successfully competing in a
changing and disrupted environment where technology and brand
are key sources of differentiation," ANZ CEO Shayne Elliott said
in a statement.
Maile would be asked to "shift our thinking" and bring in
new technology-literate talent, he added.
Commonwealth Bank of Australia has set up
innovation labs to tap the thinking of tech entrepreneurs, while
Westpac Banking Corp has picked equity stakes in
several fintech start-ups including peer-to-peer lender
SocietyOne.
($1 = 1.4057 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)