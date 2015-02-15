SYDNEY Feb 16 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Monday said Mark Whelan will replace Phillip Chronican as the head of its Australian business.

Chronican, who joined ANZ as its Australia CEO in November 2009 from rival Westpac Banking Corp, will leave to pursue a "non-executive career," the bank said in a statement.

Whelan is currently the managing director for global commercial banking and has been on the bank's board since last October. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)