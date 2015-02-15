BRIEF-New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore National
* New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore resolving allegations co submitted millions in "false claims to medicaid"
SYDNEY Feb 16 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Monday said Mark Whelan will replace Phillip Chronican as the head of its Australian business.
Chronican, who joined ANZ as its Australia CEO in November 2009 from rival Westpac Banking Corp, will leave to pursue a "non-executive career," the bank said in a statement.
Whelan is currently the managing director for global commercial banking and has been on the bank's board since last October. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* New York AG Schneiderman announces joint $54 mln settlement with CareCore resolving allegations co submitted millions in "false claims to medicaid"
IPATH S&P 500 VIX SHORT-TERM FUTURES ETN (VXX) ATTRACTS BIGGEST CASH INFLOW SINCE LATE OCTOBER 2016 -LIPPER