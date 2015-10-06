SYDNEY Oct 6 Australia's ANZ Banking Group
plans to lend at least $7 billion to projects that will
cut greenhouse gases, ending backing for new coal-fired power
plants that don't use advanced technologies to reduce carbon
dioxide emissions.
The move by ANZ, the smallest of Australia's "Big Four"
lenders, to provide A$10 billion ($7.1 billion) to a low-carbon
economy over the next five years was announced on Tuesday. Amid
growing calls to reduce carbon emissions, the country's three
other major banks could follow suit, tightening financing
conditions for Australia's coal industry.
"We understand some of our stakeholders view our financing
of fossil-fuel industries as a material risk and in direct
conflict with our stated position on the need to reduce
greenhouse gas emissions," ANZ said in a statement.
The bank said it would also strengthen due diligence
processes to lending to coal mining, transportation and power
generation. Though the smallest of Australia's four major
lenders, ANZ has the biggest exposure to the country's
fossil-fuel industry.
Coal remains by far the most important fuel for power
generation globally with a share of around 40 percent of all
inputs. Australia's four largest banks alone have lent more than
A$36 billion to fossil fuel projects in Australia since 2008,
according to environmental group Market Forces.
Green groups are increasingly fighting coal projects around
Australia, calling on banks not to provide loans citing
potential damage to the climate and the Great Barrier Reef.
In August, Standard Chartered and Commonwealth Bank
of Australia walked away from the multi-billion dollar
Carmichael coal project, being developed in Queensland by Indian
conglomerate Adani Mining. National Australia Bank
has also reportedly ruled out funding to the project.
($1 = 1.4132 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)