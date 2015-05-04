SYDNEY May 4 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group on Monday said it plans to sell its Esanda dealer
finance business, which includes A$8.3 billion ($6.51 billion)
in loans to motor vehicle dealers.
"The sale of the Esanda Dealer Finance business is part of a
broader group priority to actively manage our portfolio of
businesses to ensure we use capital efficiently, as well as a
focus on ANZ-branded products," ANZ Australia CEO Mark Whelan
said in a statement.
The sale does not include the ANZ commercial broker,
commercial asset finance or direct-to-consumer asset finance
businesses, it added.
ANZ, like its global peers, is under pressure to free
capital and is separately seeking to sell its minority stakes in
Asian banks after Australian regulators introduced rules in 2013
requiring banks to subtract overseas minority investments from
Tier 1 capital.
An "information memorandum" is expected to be issued to
potential bidders later this month, ANZ said.
The bank will post first-half earnings on Tuesday.
($1 = 1.2758 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey)