(Adds analyst comment, industry context)
By Byron Kaye
SYDNEY May 4 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group said it plans to sell its car and equipment
finance business, which has $6.5 billion worth of outstanding
customer loans, in a bid to cut its capital requirements under
tough new rules.
ANZ Australia CEO Mark Whelan did not specify an expected
price but local media had said the business may fetch about A$2
billion ($1.57 billion). The sale is part of a broader
restructuring aimed at ensuring the bank uses its capital
efficiently, Whelan said in a statement.
The bank, Australia's third-largest lender by market
capitalisation was widely expected to sell the unit, Esanda, as
part of an industry-wide reshuffle of financial loan books to
comply with rules aimed at increasing the relative amount of
cash lenders keep in reserve.
The announcement also comes a day before the bank is due to
report half-yearly earnings which are expected to show profit
margins squeezed by a slowing economy and other headwinds facing
banks including falling commodity prices.
"They're planning to have their capital requirements reduced
as a consequence of selling the business," said BBY analyst
Brett Le Mesurier. "They wouldn't need to raise capital because
they wouldn't need as much capital."
In March, the Australian arm of GE Capital sold its
consumer finance business to private equity firm KKR & Co LP
for A$8.2 billion.
ANZ said it will send an information memorandum to potential
bidders later this month. It added that the sale will not
include the ANZ commercial broker, commercial asset finance or
direct-to-consumer asset finance businesses.
ANZ shares closed down 3 percent in a firmer overall market
after rival Westpac Banking Corp missed analyst
forecasts with its interim profit result, triggering a selldown
across most bank stocks.
($1 = 1.2758 Australian dollars)
($1 = 1.2765 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Byron Kaye and Swati Pandey; Editing by Miral
Fahmy)