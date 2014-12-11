SYDNEY Dec 11 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group on Thursday announced measures to ease financial
burden on drought-hit farmers in Queensland and New South Wales
states, bowing to government pressure to stop farm foreclosures.
Federal Agriculture Minister Barnaby Joyce issued an
ultimatum to the country's major banks, telling them to stop
throwing drought-stricken farmers off their properties or risk
government intervention, the Australian newspaper reported.
Most of the country has seen below average levels of
rainfall over the last two years, data from the Australian
Bureau of Meteorology shows, with the eastern states of
Queensland and New South Wales particularly hard hit.
The drought has forced record slaughtering of cattle and is
likely to hit production of wheat, cotton and canola, while
output of summer crops such as sorghum, hay and corn is set to
fall to five-year low.
ANZ's package includes a moratorium on new farm
repossessions until December 2015, a 12-month commitment to not
raise rates on distressed farms and interest rate relief in
cases of extreme distress.
It also includes financial aid to support farmers choosing
to relocate off the land.
"While taking possession of a farm is always the last option
after all other avenues have been exhausted, we feel it's
prudent to take a pause on any new action," ANZ CEO Australia
Philip Chronican said in a statement.
"While we don't know when this drought is going to break, we
do know that many farming families have the capacity to be
successful again in normal conditions," Chronican added.
Barry O'Sullivan, a senator from Joyce's rural based
National Party, said he was seeking parliamentary support for
legislation that will stop major rural lenders from enforcing
penalty interest rates and foreclosing on drought-hit farmers.
"Some people across the bush (outback) are on their knees
due to the worst drought in a century and the banks continue to
kick these people when they are already down," O'Sullivan said.
ANZ, Australia's third biggest bank by market value, has
lent A$30 billion ($25 billion) to the rural, fishing and
forestry sector across the country, of which 2.5 percent was
seen as under "financial stress" as of mid-September.
($1 = 1.2011 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Michael Perry)