SYDNEY Aug 10 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group will launch a formal process this week to sell
its 39 percent stake in Indonesia's Panin Bank, hoping to raise
nearly A$1 billion ($740 million) to boost its capital position,
The Australian newspaper reported on Monday.
Putting the stake up through a formal auction highlights the
bank's keenness to accelerate its exit from Panin, the newspaper
said.
An ANZ spokesman did not immediately respond to requests for
comment from Reuters.
Australian banks are scrambling to raise capital and sell
assets after a domestic regulator ordered them to set aside more
reserves against their oversized mortgage books. ID:nL4N0XX5S0]
On Thursday, ANZ unveiled an A$3 billion ($2.2 billion)
share sale. It is also in the final stages of selling its car
dealer finance business.
($1 = 1.3528 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)