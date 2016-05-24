SYDNEY May 24 ANZ Banking Group,
Australia's No.4 bank, said on Tuesday it expects to complete an
ongoing internal review of its wealth business by mid-year and
will study any recommendations for its future in the third
quarter of its fiscal year.
Reuters reported on Monday that ANZ was exploring plans to
sell part or all of its life insurance and pension product
development unit. People familiar with the matter told Reuters
ANZ had held informal talks with investment banks on a potential
disposal, and was still streamlining operations before seeking
bids.
ANZ said in March that Alexis George, managing director of
its Wealth Australia unit, would undertake a strategic review of
the business, without disclosing a timeframe.
"That internal review is expected to be completed mid-year
and any recommendations are expected to be considered by ANZ
during the third quarter," the spokesman said in an email to
Reuters.
ANZ's fiscal year runs to the end of September.
"It's not appropriate to comment on market speculation in
the interim," the spokesman said.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)