SYDNEY Jan 15 Australia and New Zealand Banking
Group said on Friday it is investigating allegations of
a company culture of sex, drugs and alcohol that are part of a
multi-million dollar lawsuit against the bank by two dismissed
traders.
The Australian Financial Review newspaper cited court
documents filed by Etienne Alexiou and Patrick O'Connor that
claim to demonstrate a toxic culture within the senior ranks of
the Global Markets division at ANZ.
Alexiou was fired for inappropriate and offensive electronic
communications, while O'Connor was dismissed for abuse of a
company-issued credit card, ANZ said. The pair are suing
Australia's No.3 bank for tens of millions of dollars.
"In relation to the applications filed with the Federal
Court, all matters raised have either been investigated or are
under current investigation," ANZ said in a statement responding
to the newspaper report.
"We have already identified that many of the allegations
made in both claims are not accurate and these inaccuracies will
become apparent as the matters proceed through the court
system."
ANZ would vigorously defend the court applications made by
O'Connor and Alexiou against their dismissal, the bank said.
The court documents detail a hard partying, big spending,
sexist, alcohol-fuelled culture in ANZ's global markets
division, which employs more than 1,000 people. They describe
corporate trips to lapdancing clubs and routine derogatory
comments about women on the trading floor.
The claims come at a time of growing global concern around
financial markets conduct. For ANZ, this includes an
investigation by the markets watchdog into fixing of the
benchmark bank bill swap reference rate (BBSW).
Alexiou's court statement also alleges that he alerted the
bank's senior management on at least three occasions about the
unethical treatment of its investors.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)