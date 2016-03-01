SYDNEY, March 2 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group on Wednesday announced an overhaul to its
wealth management business in a bid to improve returns and
capital efficiency.
Joyce Phillips, who led the wealth division since its
formation in 2012, will leave while Alexis George, the current
insurance managing director, will head ANZ's Australian
insurance, super and investments activities in a single
business, the company said.
"The simplified approach provides the opportunity to focus
on improving returns and capital efficiency from our insurance,
superannuation and investments product business given higher
regulatory capital requirements," CEO Shayne Elliott said in a
statement.
Australia's major banks, including ANZ, are under pressure
as revenues and dividends are seen slowing after years of record
profits.
(Reporting by Swati Pandey, editing by G Crosse)