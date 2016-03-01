(Rewrites throughout with details about the changes, adds
shares)
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, March 2 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group on Wednesday said it would break up its
global wealth division to focus on improving returns and capital
efficiency in insurance and superannuation.
Under the changes, Joyce Phillips, who led the division
since its formation in 2012, would leave while the bank would
form a new division known as Australia Wealth focussed on
insurance, superannuation and investment, it said.
The changes are another sign of increasing pressure on
Australia's major banks, which are scrambling to improve
shareholder returns and profits amid slowing revenue growth and
stricter regulatory capital rules.
Investors welcomed the news with shares in the bank jumping
more than 3.5 percent in a strong Australian market, their
biggest single-day rise since September 2015.
"The simplified approach provides the opportunity to focus
on improving returns and capital efficiency from our insurance,
superannuation and investments product business given higher
regulatory capital requirements," CEO Shayne Elliott said in a
statement.
People familiar with ANZ's thinking said Australia's No.4
lender would eventually look at a bancassurance tie-up or a
partial sale of its insurance arm to release capital.
Late last year, larger rival National Australia Bank
sold an 80 percent stake in its life insurance arm to
Japan's Nipon Life Insurance Co for about $1.7
billion, sparking speculation that ANZ could follow suit.
Australian banks are sitting on about $6 billion of
insurance business on their books, based on their embedded
values, bankers and analysts estimate.
New rules requiring banks to set aside capital for their
insurance businesses wholly in equity compared with a mix of
assets they could use previously are the main driver for banks
to reassess such non-core businesses.
Banks worldwide are expected to preserve more capital as
global and national regulators determine how much more money
they would need to survive a repeat of the global financial
crisis.
Australia's "Big Four" banks including ANZ, NAB, Westpac
and Commonwealth Bank have together raised
over A$20 billion since May 2015 as regulators try to make them
among the safest in the world.
($1 = 1.3933 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Swati Pandey, Editing by G Crosse and Stephen
Coates)