* Other Australia banks likely to follow ANZ's lead & raise
rates
* Move comes as regulator raises capital cushion for home
loans
By Swati Pandey
SYDNEY, July 23 Australia and New Zealand
Banking Group (ANZ) is raising interest rates on loans
for homes bought for investment purposes just days after tough
new capital rules were unveiled, in a move that other lenders
are likely to mirror.
The Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority (APRA)
announced on Monday that banks should have cash reserves equal
to 25 percent of mortgage books by July 2016, up from 16 percent
now.
ANZ's move also follows increasingly stern warnings from
APRA to keep annual growth in investment home loans to below 10
percent and tighten standards on products such as interest-only
loans.
"We think you'll see more of this," said CLSA analyst Brian
Johnson, referring to the rate hike.
ANZ has the weakest tier-I capital ratio, a core measure of
a bank's financial strength, of the major four banks at 8.9
percent as at end-March. That ratio stands at 10 percent for
National Australia Bank and 9.5 percent for Westpac
Banking Corp.
"The decision to raise interest rates for residential
investment lending has been difficult but necessary in the
current environment," ANZ Chief Executive Officer Mark Whelan
said in a statement.
Home loans account for 40 percent to 60 percent of the major
banks' total loans. Home loans to investors have outpaced growth
in owner-occupied loans in recent months, and now account for a
third of the A$1.5 trillion ($1.15 trillion) home loan market,
regulatory filings show.
Deutsche Bank expects return on equity (ROE) at major banks,
including ANZ, to fall by about 90 basis points on average, as a
result of the new capital rules, if they do not reprice their
mortgage books.
ROEs for the major banks range from a low of 11.76 percent
for NAB to 18.7 percent for Commonwealth Bank of Australia
.
RATE RISE
Effective Monday, ANZ's variable residential investment
property loan index rate will rise by 27 basis points to 5.65
percent. Fixed rates for new investor home loans will also
increase by up to 30 basis points, it added.
Fixed rates for new owner-occupied home lending will be
reduced by up to 40 basis points, the lender said.
"If banks were to maintain their overall profitability on
housing we've estimated that they would have to increase the
variable rates by something like 55 to 65 basis points," said
CLSA's Johnson.
