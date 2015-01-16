Jan 16 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd appointed Carole Berndt as managing director, global transaction banking, effective May.

Berndt will be based in Hong Kong and will report to Andrew Geczy, chief executive of international and institutional banking.

She is currently the global head of transaction services at Royal Bank of Scotland, based in London, since Oct. 2013. (Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)