SYDNEY Jan 22 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Friday said that Andrew Geczy will step down from his role as the CEO of international and institutional banking at the end of January to seek new opportunities.

Geczy joined the bank in 2014 with the aim to drive revenues at the bank's Asian franchise and improve investor returns. Geczy's resignation comes at a time when there are questions about the bank's low-returning Asia strategy.

ANZ is Australia's No.4 lender by assets and the only one of the "Big Four" banks to have a large presence in Asia.

In October, ANZ said it would scale back risky, low-returning investments after China's market turmoil contributed to its weakest annual profit growth since the global financial crisis.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Stephen Coates)