SYDNEY Jan 27 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group on Wednesday announced changes to its management structure, saying the shake-up was aimed at improving the bank's focus on key businesses.

The changes come amid investor concerns that ANZ's Asia strategy was distracting it from the more profitable mortgage business at home.

ANZ, Australia's fourth-largest lender by assets, is the only one of the country's "Big Four" banks to have a large presence in Asia. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Miral Fahmy)