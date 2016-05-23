CORRECTED-BRIEF-Alibaba signs MoU with MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government for global trade
* Alibaba signs MOU with Malaysia's MDEC and Hangzhou municipal government to facilitate global trade for SMEs under eWTP
May 23 Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd appointed Michelle Jablko chief financial officer, effective July 18.
Jablko will join from independent investment bank Greenhill & Co, where she was managing director and co-head for Australia since 2014.
Jablko will be based in Melbourne. (Reporting by Subrat Patnaik in Bengaluru)
TORONTO/FRANKFURT, May 13 Businesses around the world scrambled on Saturday to prepare for a renewed cyber attack, convinced that a lull in a computer offensive that has stopped car factories, hospitals, schools and other organizations in around 100 countries was only temporary.